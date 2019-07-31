Norfolk man arrested by task force

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man with multiple outstanding warrants has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol and Norfolk Police Division, working with the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
Cody Thomas, the state patrol’s public relations director, said Wednesday afternoon in a news release that the task force apprehended Jamie Bear, 33, of Norfolk.
The task force is made up of officers from various agencies, including the patrol, along with the U.S. Marshals Service. It focuses on violent offenders with outstanding warrants.
Bear, who was arrested Tuesday, is the subject of multiple outstanding warrants, including failure to appear for sentencing on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a government operation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Thomas said.
Bear was arrested in Norfolk without incident and lodged in Madison County Jail.