Norfolk Public Schools administrators are putting new security measures into place at Norfolk High School, starting at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
Last week, principal Derek Ippensen sent a letter to students outlining six updates to the school designed to ensure the facility’s safety — limiting students’ use of backpacks, showing of ID cards and expanding parking on campus, while also adding security technicians at the entrances, security equipment and an on-site mental health practitioner.
These changes precipitated in January, when assistant principals started analyzing hallway travel times, said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools superintendent. Also at the regular monthly meeting that month, Thompson presented the strategic staffing growth plan, which included a request for two security techs that was approved by board members approved at the second monthly meeting that month.
“(The principals) feel fairly confident that we’ll be able to maintain the current bell schedule, but we’re always open to making adjustments if that needs to happen,” Thompson said.
Ippensen said the yearly class schedule is based on student requests, and last year’s time between classes will remain the same at four minutes.
“We think we can manage to do school in the same schedule. But with everything, we’ll have to see,” he said.
He acknowledged that students can have problems adjusting to schedules, especially incoming first-year students, and Ippensen said he hopes the logistics will become “a non-issue” once students get used to the changes.
“The first couple weeks of school — regardless of changes or anything — sometimes students have trouble getting to class on time. Freshmen are learning to navigate the building and things like that,” he said. “So we know there’s challenges.”
The new procedures are a part of the district’s safety and security strategic goal, said Michael Hart, safety and security committee co-chairman and the district’s director of human resources and accreditation.
“School safety is the number one priority in every building regardless of whether it’s the senior high,” he said. “But it fits seamlessly into what we’re doing, strategic goal-wise.”
The strategic goal, which is one of three in the district, originated with conversations among students, parents, community members, staff and board members. In August 2018, the district set forth a strategic action plan with the goal of enhancing and using safety plans and procedures by the fall of 2020.
The new senior high protocols have been carefully deliberated by strategic goal committee members, which includes parents, city administrators and district staff members. Determining what rules to implement included visiting other school districts and meeting with a school consultant about safety issues.
“We’ve looked at what other people are doing and we’ve tried to take the best and the things that fit us the most and take those and implement them and not just try to put somebody else’s wholesale system here in place,” Ippensen said.
The mentality behind these security changes is to be intentional about safety, Thompson said.
“We are trying to be very proactive. We’ve taken the advice of security personnel throughout the state and looking at some of the incidents that have occurred across our nation, it would be shameful for us not to learn from those,” she said. “... We hope and pray that we would never have to deal with an event. But if we do, we want our kids to be as safe as possible.”
Student comfort is also important, she stressed, with the open campus rule allowing students to go off campus during free periods remaining the same.
District administrators also have added 200 lockers, bringing the total to more than 1,400 at the school. The amount is enough to meet projected growth needs in the near future.
While the district is growing, NHS will remain about the same with significant growth predicted in two academic years, Thompson said. Last year the NHS enrollment number was 1,324 and as of Friday the enrollment number was 1,368, with an official count to be determined at the end of September.
While many reactions to the changes have been positive, Hart said, there also has been a number of opposing reactions. A change.org petition titled “Cancel the unpopular changes coming to Norfolk high” was started on July 19 and signed by 1,510 people as of Saturday.
Among signers’ concerns include students being able to get to class on time, the number of books they would have to carry and their comfort with increased security.
In response to these concerns, Thompson said it’s important to keep things in perspective.
“We’re not banning backpacks altogether,” she said. “We’re simply saying students need to keep them in their locker during the school day so we can ensure their safety.”
All of the security measures, including the additional mental health practitioner and facility improvements, have been made with the students’ safety in mind, Hart said.
“We’re going to be purposeful in being as proactive as possible that nothing ever happens,” he said, “but if it does, we can be as safe as possible.”
Administrators are also open to talking with anyone who has questions. Ippensen can be reached at 402-644-2529 or derekippensen@npsne.org.
The NHS school year will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, for first-year students and new students and Thursday, Aug. 15, for all other students.