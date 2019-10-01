Don't be surprised if you leave singing “Little Shop, Little Shop of Horrors” after watching the Norfolk Community Theatre production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
In the musical comedy, by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menke, Seymour Krelborn, a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop, happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush at the shop.
Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth and an unquenchable thirst for human blood.
You won't know whether to laugh or gasp throughout the night as Norfolk Community Theatre introduces Marissa Carr, Tracey Buettner, Neil Gately and David McCaffrey; while also welcoming back to the stage Aline Skogstoe, Dakota Vlotho, Amanda Murphy, Sheldon Wattier, Laurel Scheffler, Josh Rajaee and Christopher Sahagun.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is directed by Adam Peterson with assistant director Layne Roth and musical director Dr. Linda Boullion.
“Live performance, like science fiction, has the power to transport you to another world,” Peterson said. “So, this season, we at Norfolk Community Theatre are going on an expedition and invite you to come along for the ride.”
That ride includes not only “Little Shop of Horrors,” but also “A Wrinkle in Time” and “War of the Worlds.”
Peterson and the Norfolk Community Theatre also invite you to go on your own journey of discovery, by considering taking part in a production, whether it's through acting, design, front of house or running the lights. Training is provided in all areas of production.
“Little Shop of Horrors” runs Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 3-5 and 10-12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the Northeast Community College campus in Norfolk.
Tickets are on sale online at www.nctheatre.org or through the box office at 402-844-7360. Season tickets also are available. To find out more about volunteering, email ljamnyt@gmail.com.