Norfolk Tree Advisory Board members were given recent tours of the landscapes from the 2018 Green Leaf Award recipients.
The recipient of the corporate Green Leaf Award was the Immaculata Monastery (300 N. 18th St.), and the residential Green Leaf Award went to Ron and Carol Krutsinger. In all, there were roughly 10 nominations submitted by board members and citizens alike.
It is time once again for nominations for the award to be submitted to the tree advisory board. The Green Leaf Award is presented annually to both a business and resident in Norfolk for their landscape efforts and accomplishments. For the past eight years, the City of Norfolk Tree Advisory Board has awarded the Green Leaf Award to a business, and more recently residence, that has exceptional landscaping.
The winners of both the residential and business Green Leaf Award will be chosen according to what can be seen from the street, or “curb appeal.” Landscaping not visible from the street is not a factor in choosing an award winner. Landscaping must incorporate trees in some way.
Those wanting to nominate a resident for the residential Green Leaf Award, or a business for the corporate Green Leaf Award, may either email a photo and/or letter of recommendation about the nominee to lwallace@ci.norfolk.ne.us or send to Green Leaf Award, Liz Wallace, City of Norfolk, 309 N. Fifth St., Norfolk, NE 68701. The letters of recommendation also may be dropped off at the city administration building at 309 N. Fifth St.
Past winners of the Green Leaf Award include: Women’s Health of Northeast Nebraska (2011); Sunset Plaza Mall (2012); Stratton, Delay, Doele, Carlson & Buettner, PC LLO (2013); Faith Regional Health Services (2014); Northeast Community College and Bob and Nancy Boe (2015); Deets HomeStore and Marsha Eckert (2016); McDonald’s on Riverside Boulevard and Dennis Collins (2017); and Immaculata Monastery and Ron and Carol Krutsinger (2018).
Deadline for submitting nominations for the residential Green Leaf Award and/or the corporate Green Leaf Award is Monday, Sept. 30. Awards will be presented to the winners at the Oct. 21 city council meeting.