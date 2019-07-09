HUMPHREY — Several people were injured in a crash that occurred this morning at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 91 near Humphrey.
Capt. Paul Hattan of the Nebraska State Patrol said the crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when a Ford Transit van was traveling northbound on Highway 81.
As the van approached the intersection, a semi-tractor and trailer traveling westbound on Highway 91 pulled out in front of the van, Hattan said.
The van collided with the driver’s side of the semi, just behind the driver’s door,.
Moments after the crash, a trooper came across the scene before it had been reported and immediately began assisting the large number of injured people, including eight children.
The driver of the van, Amy Jackson, 35, Columbus, and her eight children, ranging from 2 to 15, were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Hattan said an 8-year-old child was transported by helicopter to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson and the remaining seven children were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, Duane Seamann, 65, Spalding, was not injured in the crash, he said.
The semi was hauling rock. Hattan said the accident remains under investigation.