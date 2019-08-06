Soon it may be illegal to park on lawns in Norfolk.
A proposed ordinance stating such was passed by the Norfolk Planning Commission Tuesday morning and will now move on to the city council for final approval.
Valerie Grimes, city planning and zoning director, said the city has mulled over the idea of the ordinance for about 10 years, as there have been consistent complaints about vehicles parked on front and side yards.
The ordinance would essentially allow parking only on paved driveways and parking areas on residential property. The ordinance also sets guidelines for what constitutes as a driveway or parking area and where and how large a driveway or parking area can be.
Any rock or gravel parking areas established before May 2016 will be grandfathered in, but if a permit is issued for a new building or substantial alterations, it will have to conform to the new law.
Planning commissioner Dirk Waite said the changes should be welcomed as it cleans things up aesthetically throughout the city. Commissioner Martin Griffith also agreed, saying this ordinance is standard in communities of similar size to Norfolk.
No one from the public spoke during the public hearing held to consider the ordinance.
In other business, a zone change request that caused some blowback from neighbors was officially withdrawn.
Kory Lingenfelter, an electrician from Battle Creek, was planning to purchase land near the Norfolk Regional Airport to construct an electrical shop and requested a change to the proper industrial zoning at a previous planning commission meeting.
But neighbors spoke out against the request at the time because of concerns about water drainage, traffic and neighborhood safety.
Tuesday morning, Lingenfelter appeared before the commission and withdrew his request. He said the work that would need to be done for the shop, including fixing drainage and traffic concerns, was “beyond (his) scope.”
The commission unanimously approved the cancellation of his request.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith and Dirk Waite.
Commission member absent: Dan Spray.
Meeting lasted: Five minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and about 10 from the public.
Action Items:
— Commissioner Arens presided over the meeting in chairman Spray’s absence.
— Kory Lingenfelter, an applicant requesting a zoning change, withdrew his zone change request at the beginning of the meeting before the agenda being approved. His removal request was unanimously approved.
— The commission held a public hearing to consider an amendment to city code enacting parking restrictions on residential lots. No one from the public spoke. The amendment was unanimously approved after brief discussion among the commissioners.