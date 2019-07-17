Juliette Gourdét Hair, Nails, Braids
114 S. Fifth St.
Norfolk, NE
Owners/operators and their background: Juliette Gourdét-Metcalf, also known as “G,” is originally from St. Martin, Virgin Islands, and was raised in Florida. Hair was just a hobby for her at age 12. She attended college in El Dorado, Kan., for psychology and sociology. With a life-changing experience, she completed her degree and pursued her passion for hair at the downtown campus of Lincoln College of Hair Design. She worked at two salons in Norfolk before making the decision to open her own shop.
When did the shop open? March 7, 2019
Number employed: Three, but there will be four in total when a nail technician begins on Sept. 1.
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
How do you describe your business to others? Gourdét-Metcalf said her shop is a place where “you can express yourself old and new.”
Why did you decide to open your business? “I wanted to bring a different feel to Norfolk,” she said.
What makes your shop distinctive? Gourdét-Metcalf said what makes her shop different from the rest is that she specializes in curly hair and hair extensions (ethnic hair, as well an on a particular group). Along with the extensions, such as sew-in braids, she is certified in up-dos, perms, manicures, pedicures, haircuts for men and women, colors and treatments.