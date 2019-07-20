Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk will be adding six new physicians to its medical staff over the next six weeks.
"Welcoming these new physicians to Faith Regional will provide both Norfolk and the region close to home access to the high-quality health-care services they need," said Kelly Driscoll, president and CEO of the hospital. "We are excited to have these physicians join our talented medical staff."
Drs. Ali McCabe, Ojbindra Kc and Punya Dahal are joining Faith Regional’s hospital medicine team and will care exclusively for hospitalized patients.
Hospitalists are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and work directly with a patient's primary care physician, surgeon, specialist, nurses, and other medical professionals in managing the care of a patient at Faith Regional.
Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, an infectious disease specialist, will be practicing at Faith Regional Physician Services’ Infectious Disease located at 2600 W. Norfolk Ave.
Infectious disease specialists focus on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious and tropical diseases.
Dr. Jared Rickert and Michael Woodbury, both specializing in orthopedics will be practicing at Faith Regional Physician Services’ Orthopedics, located at 301 N. 27th St., Suite 5. They will join Dr. John Lammli, an orthopedic surgeon who is already practicing at this clinic.
Orthopedic specialists concentrate on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of injuries and disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles.