Neligh has joined a growing grassroots network of more than 250 ambitious communities using philanthropy to create a brighter future.
Local volunteers have launched the Neligh Area Community Fund as an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation. Now part of a statewide movement to spearhead community development and create future prosperity, the fund is working to build a robust, permanent unrestricted endowment to benefit the Neligh area community.
For more than 25 years, the Nebraska Community Foundation has been networking communities statewide in providing proven goals for community development through local charitable gift giving. NCF is a Nebraska based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that is an accredited member of the Council on Foundations, meeting the most rigorous standards of philanthropy.
“We have been looking for ways to assist our many organizations, school and businesses to improve the quality of life in Neligh,” said Al Stelling, chairman of the Neligh Area Community Fund.
Anyone from the community, alumnus or former resident may make a tax-deductible contribution that will perpetuate Neligh’s way of life now and into the future. That gift may come in various forms, whether it be cash, grain, land or other commodities, and it’s all tax-deductible. said Stephanie Wanek, a board member.
“Being part of the NCF provides us with a network of other members and community leaders trying to make significant contribution to the communities we all love and call home,” said Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, director of economic development and community fund secretary-treasurer. “Working together, we are able to make a greater impact on the great state of Nebraska. It’s time to turn up our dream switch.”
Trish Smith, vice president of Pinnacle Bank in Neligh, said, “Being part of the NCF network will give Neligh opportunities in education and training that involve our Greater Nebraska peers, from all across the state. Helping us to dream bigger about what is possible in the future is a tremendous advantage that Neligh gains from connecting with these other communities.”
The Neligh Area Community Fund is dedicated to the improvement and long-term viability of the Neligh community and surrounding area.
A volunteer fund advisory committee works actively to increase charitable giving and award grants to local worthy causes and projects that are addressing emerging needs and future opportunities county-wide.
Established in 2018, Neligh Area Community Fund is an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the Neligh Area Community Fund and the NCF network and to support the work of the local fund advisory committee, visit https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/neligharea-community-fund/.