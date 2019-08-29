Twenty-five years plus 800 homes equals countless dreams of homeownership fulfilled.
That was part of the message delivered as NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska celebrated its 25th anniversary with a luncheon at The Stables in Norfolk on Wednesday.
At the event, CEO Roger Nadrchal laid out the timeline of the organization and the goals it has achieved throughout its quarter-of-a-century in existence. Multiple past and present board members and individuals representing NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska also took time to reminisce about the work the organization has done.
The concept that led to NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska began in 1994 as city leaders began looking for ways to address workforce housing needs in the Norfolk community.
Through those efforts and with a partnership of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, a nonprofit housing organization — the Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp., now NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska — was developed to help meet some of the needs in the area.
The organization’s first major project was the construction of the Meadow Ridge subdivision, an 84-unit apartment complex across from Northeast Community College.
Nadrchal was hired in 1995 and was challenged with designing the Purchase-Rehab-Resell Program to serve low- to moderate-income households. The program includes the purchase and subsequent rehabilitation of existing homes that are then resold to income eligible families or individuals who also are assisted with down payment on financing the home’s purchase.
The first transaction occurred in the fall of 1996, and the program since has been responsible for the rehabilitation of hundreds of homes in the Norfolk community alone. The program now is used as a model by other communities working to solve housing issues.
Since 1994, 800 single-family housing units have been sold in stages of development by NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, which now has a seven-person staff with offices in Norfolk and Columbus.
Mitchell Schultze, who recently joined the NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska board, said he utilized the organization’s services to get settled in his first home after college.
“(NeighborWorks) helped me get started in my life and with my family and was a good stepping-stone for me and a valuable part of my life,” he said.
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska became affiliated with NeighborWorks America, a national nonprofit organization that supports and partners with local nonprofits with goals of expanding homeownership in the early 2000s.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he began to realize the full scope and significance of the work NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska does when he returned to Norfolk about a decade ago. Moenning then pointed to the organization’s current work on the development of the upcoming Nor-Park subdivision in east Norfolk as a model of its importance.
Moenning said a 2016 housing study found a need for 762 new housing units in Norfolk by the end of 2021. The Nor-Park subdivision will help the community surpass the goal of meeting that need, he said.
“This development, made possible by multiple partnerships forged by NeighborWorks, is under construction now and will feature dozens of new single-family homes and up to 112 new multi-family rental units, and in many ways, this project is kicking off what is a housing boom period in Norfolk,” Moenning said.
NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska serves seven counties, including Madison, Pierce and Stanton, and has educated 2,980 families in the area regarding homeownership through its homebuyer classes, which are offered in English and Spanish.
Before the event drew to a close, Brian Christensen — who has served as president of the NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska board since 2014 — presented Nadrchal with an award in recognition of his 24 years of service to the organization.
Christensen said the organization is poised for the future thanks to the board and staff who are “tackling the challenges that need to be tackled” when it comes to changes with government grants and the economy.
“With this housing shortage we have, there’s no doubt that NeighborWorks will continue to lead the charge of that,” Christensen said.