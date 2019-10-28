Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame inductee

Less Mann

Les Mann of Wayne (center), was inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame on Friday evening during a ceremony in Lincoln. 

Les Mann of Wayne (center), was inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame on Friday evening during a ceremony in Lincoln. He is shown with Vickie Hrabanek, advertising manager of the Daily News, and Kent Warneke, editor emeritus of the Daily News.

Mann, who is battling cancer, wore a knitted acorn cap on his head and gave out acorns, encouraging people to plant oak trees. He also asked people to be kind to one another.

His journalism career included working for the Daily News and he served as general manager until 2013.

