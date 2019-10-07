Hanson Motorcycle Crash

In this Sept. 21, 2013 file photo, from left, Zac, Taylor, and Isaac Hanson, arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Zac Hanson is recovering following a motorcycle crash in Tulsa, Okla. this week of Oct. 5, 2019. The 33-year-old Hanson said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the band’s website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula. Hanson said he was able to walk away from the crash thanks to “good quality protective gear.”

 Eric Jamison/Invision/AP Images

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Zac Hanson of the pop music band Hanson is recovering following a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma this week.

The 33-year-old Hanson said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the Tulsa-based band’s website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula.

Hanson said he was able to walk away from the Tulsa crash thanks to “good quality protective gear.”

Details of the crash were not revealed, but Hanson said he was preparing for a cross-country ride. Hanson said he will be replaced as drummer during an upcoming tour but will sing.

Hanson is the youngest of three brothers who formed the band in the early 1990s. The band is best-known for the song “MMMBop.”

