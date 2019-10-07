In this Sept. 21, 2013 file photo, from left, Zac, Taylor, and Isaac Hanson, arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Zac Hanson is recovering following a motorcycle crash in Tulsa, Okla. this week of Oct. 5, 2019. The 33-year-old Hanson said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the band’s website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula. Hanson said he was able to walk away from the crash thanks to “good quality protective gear.”