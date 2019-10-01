This Sept. 28, 2019 file photo shows Wesley Snipes at the LA premiere of "Dolemite is My Name" in Los Angeles. The news that another actor was cast as vampire hunter Blade came as a surprise to Wesley Snipes, who portrayed the character in three successful films, but he says’ he’s moving on. Marvel Studios announced at this summer’s Comic-Con that the Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would play the comics character in its blockbuster cinematic universe.