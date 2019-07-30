This Oct. 29, 2002 file photo shows The Smothers Brothers, Tom Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the Mark Twain Prize for Humor Award ceremony honoring Bob Newhart. The duo has stepped out of retirement to commemorate the day 50 years ago when CBS canceled their show over their political impudence. The pair reunited Monday, July 29, 2019, for several appearances at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.