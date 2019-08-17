In this May 24, 2012 file photo, Brian Banks, center, reacts with his mother, Leomia Myers and father, Jonathan Banks, outside court after his rape conviction was dismissed in Long Beach, Calif. Banks, 34, was a standout high school football player who many believed had a shot at the NFL, until his dreams were derailed when he was falsely accused of rape in 2002. Now, seven years after he was exonerated of a sexual assault allegation, Banks hopes the film detailing his fight for justice helps move along reform.