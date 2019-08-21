In this April 25, 2019, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, currently known as "Bond 25," in Oracabessa, Jamaica. The 25th James Bond movie has a title: “No Time to Die.” Film producers announced the moniker Tuesday, Aug. 20, for the film that has long been referred to simply as “Bond 25.” “No Time to Die” returns Daniel Craig to the role of 007, along with returning cast members Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes. Rami Malek plays the villain.