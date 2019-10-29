In this June 22, 2018, file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in concert at Wembley Stadium in London. A 27-year-old Austin, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift's former record label. Federal prosecutors in Nashville, Tennessee, said in a news release the letters to Big Machine Label Group began in January 2018 with Eric Swarbrick asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift.