Streaming music may make cases like Katy Perry’s more common

In this Feb. 8, 2018 file photo, Katy Perry arrives at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A Christian rapper who won a nearly $3 million judgement over Perry's hit "Dark Horse" used his song's millions of plays on YouTube and Spotify as evidence that Perry and her team may have heard it and then stole it. The Perry trial that ended Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, with a win for rapper Marcus Gray showed that streaming services and other technology may be proving challenging for copyright law.