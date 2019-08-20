In this March 14, 2019 file photo, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, stands before Cook County Circuit Court Judge Steven Watkins where he pled not guilty at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, in Chicago. A hearing is set for the city of Chicago to recover costs from Smollett after police said his claims of a racist and anti-gay attack were phony and staged. The status hearing Tuesday, Aug. 20, is the first since the lawsuit was moved to federal court from state court in July.