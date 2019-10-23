In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteen surprised moviegoers by introducing his new concert film in his New Jersey hometown. The Asbury Park Press reports Springsteen introduced two showings of "Western Stars" at the AMC Loews Freehold Metroplex Cinema in Freehold on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.