In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, Snoop Dog smiles at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. An Israeli start-up that promotes home-grown marijuana says it has signed on American rapper Snoop Dogg as a brand ambassador. Snoop, an outspoken advocate of marijuana use, will promote Seedo’s small refrigerator-like machine that grows cannabis and other plants with the help of artificial intelligence. Snoop started his own line of marijuana products, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.