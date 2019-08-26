In this Aug. 6, 2004 file photo, Eddie Money performs during Grandstand Under the Stars at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” says his fate is in “God’s hands.” Money’s comments appear in a video released Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode airs Sept. 12.