In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Jason Alexander attends a special screening of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok", hosted by The Cinema Society, at The Whitby Hotel in New York. "Seinfeld" star Alexander, rocker Southside Johnny Lyon and the authors of "Jaws" and "Game Of Thrones" are among those being inducted to the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, already in the hall, is due to induct Southside Johnny during the ceremony in Asbury Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.