In a Tuesday, April 23, 2019 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, a member of the cast of "Avengers: End Game," appears at a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. Scarlett Johansson says comments she made on the “authentic casting” debate have been taken out of context and asserts that she supports diversity in film. In a recent interview with As If magazine, she said actors should be allowed to play any person “because that is my job and the requirement of my job.” Johansson said Saturday, July 13, 2019 that those comments were subsequently edited in other publications for clickbait.