This June 28, 2019, photo shows Samira Wiley posing for a portrait in New York to promote the seventh season of "Orange is the New Black." Wiley has some advice for us all: “Find something that you love to do and get somebody to pay you for it.” Wiley told The Associated Press her love of acting is like an addiction, but it wasn’t until she attended Juilliard that she realized it could be a living.