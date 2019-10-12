In this Monday, March 18, 2013 file photo, Robert Forster arrives at the LA premiere of "Olympus Has Fallen" at the ArcLight Theatre in Los Angeles. Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in "Jackie Brown," has died at age 78. Forster's agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer.