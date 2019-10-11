Report: Driver recklessness caused crash injuring Kevin Hart

In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Authorities say an accident that left Kevin Hart seriously injured was caused by the man driving Hart’s vintage car, who accelerated recklessly on a highway. A California Highway Patrol report released Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 says Jared Black, who was driving the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and a woman as passengers, was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Sept. 1 when he lost control.