Rapper YG

This April 14, 2019 file photo shows YG performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Authorities say they searched the home of rapper YG in connection with a police-involved shooting in Compton on July 3. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday, July 18, 2019, the rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, has not been implicated in the shooting and was not home at the time of the raid. 

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities searched the Los Angeles-area home of rapper YG on Thursday in connection with a police shooting in Compton that killed a bystander earlier this month.

Deputy Marvin Crowder, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, said the rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, has not been implicated in the shooting and was not home at the time of the search Thursday. Officials said he leases the property.

Officials said Tyquan Williams, 29, was arrested on a weapons charge during the raid but Deputy James Nagal said he did not know if the arrest was related to the shooting. Several other people were detained at the Hollywood Hills home.

The fatal shooting occurred July 3 after deputies tried to pull over a Cadillac Escalade — a company car registered to Jackson — in Compton because they believed the motorist was driving recklessly and under the influence.

An occupant fired an assault rifle at the deputies multiple times, who shot back at two separate locations, officials said. A sheriff’s helicopter tracked the Escalade to Inglewood, where an occupant from the vehicle’s passenger side fired at it. The suspects then abandoned the SUV and ran away.

One suspect was arrested, though a second got away, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities did not find the rifle in the Escalade and one deputy suffered graze gunshot wounds to his arm and shoulder.

Deputies later found Ricky Cornell Starks, 65, of Compton, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear if he was shot by deputies or the suspects.

Crowder said here is “no concrete link” between Jackson and the shooting besides his vehicle. The Compton rapper — whose hits include “Toot It and Boot It” and “Go Loko” — previously tweeted that he didn’t learn of the shooting until after.

“I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day,” he wrote.

United Talent Agency, which represents Jackson, declined to comment Thursday.

