This April 14, 2019 file photo shows YG performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Authorities say they searched the home of rapper YG in connection with a police-involved shooting in Compton on July 3. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday, July 18, 2019, the rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, has not been implicated in the shooting and was not home at the time of the raid.