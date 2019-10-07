Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody early Friday after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills. He was released from jail later in the day.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday on suspicion of kidnapping in Los Angeles and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody, police said.

Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills, police Officer Jeff Lee said.

The 33-year-old Ortiz-Magro was uncooperative and officers used a stun gun to take him into custody, Lee said. He was released later in the day.

A child at the residence was unharmed.

The reality star has been seen in Los Angeles in recent days with his on-and-off girlfriend, Jennifer Harley. Police, however, did not identify who else was involved in the incident.

Phone and email messages left for Ortiz-Magro’s manager were not immediately returned.

Harley has faced misdemeanor domestic battery cases three times in Las Vegas relating to scuffles with Ortiz-Magro, including one this year and cases in 2016 and 2018. All were dismissed.

Harley’s attorney Michael Cristalli said he was collecting information about Ortiz-Magro’s arrest in Los Angeles and had no immediate comment.

The couple has a young daughter.

Tags

In other news

Ex-President Jimmy Carter has black eye, stitches after fall

Ex-President Jimmy Carter has black eye, stitches after fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter had a black eye and 14 stitches after falling Sunday at his Georgia home, but made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.