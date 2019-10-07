This Aug. 26, 2019 file photo shows "Jersey Shore" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. Ortiz-Magro has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and had to be shocked with a stun gun while being taken into custody early Friday after police responded to a report of a physical altercation in the Hollywood Hills. He was released from jail later in the day.