Youth Laureate

This Aug. 26, 2018 file photo shows former Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman at the Black Girls Rock! Awards in Newark, N.J. Viking Children’s Books announced Thursday that Gorman’s “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” is scheduled for 2021. It’s the first part of a 2-book deal.

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is working on a picture book.

Viking Children’s Books announced Thursday that Gorman’s “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” is scheduled for 2021. It’s the first part of a two-book deal.

The rising senior at Harvard University says in a statement that she wanted to share a “vision of positive change with young readers.” She was named the country’s first Youth Poet Laureate in 2017. The position is sponsored in part by the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

She has published a poetry collection, “The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough,” and read at the White House during the Obama administration. She recently performed an Independence Day poem for “CBS This Morning” with the Boston Pops Orchestra.

