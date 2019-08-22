In this May 18, 2019 file photo, film director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniela Pick pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "The Wild Goose Lake" at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Tarantino is about to become a father. His representative Katherine Rowe says the “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood” director and his wife, Israeli model and singer Pick, are expecting a baby. The couple met in 2009 and married last November. It’s the first child for the 56-year-old Tarantino, who also directed “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs,” and the 35-year-old Pick.