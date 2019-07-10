This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. Minaj is pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18, 2019. The Human Rights Foundation issued a statement last week, calling for Minaj and other performers to pull out of the show.