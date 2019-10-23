Nicki Minaj

This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Minaj, who has dated Kenneth Petty for about a year, seemed to confirm her marriage with a video on Instagram on Monday that showed off Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs and bride and groom hats. The rapper also changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. 

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Ms. Minaj wants you to know she’s now officially Mrs. Petty.

Minaj — who has dated Kenneth Petty for about a year — seems to confirm her marriage with a video on Instagram on Monday that shows off Mr. and Mrs. coffee mugs and bride and groom hats. The rapper also changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty. Her caption read: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19.” Minaj’s real name is Onika Maraj.

She did not offer additional information.

The couple first dated as teenagers and reunited last year. She announced plans over the summer to wed.

She has come to his defense after it was revealed Petty has spent time in prison for manslaughter and is a registered sex offender for an attempted rape of a teenager.

This is the first marriage for both.

Tags

In other news

Nyong’o honors her mother for fueling her passion for art

Nyong’o honors her mother for fueling her passion for art

NEW YORK (AP) — As Lupita Nyong’o accepted an award from the Harlem School of Arts — and entered the stage to Beyoncé’s anthemic hit “Brown Skin Girl” — the actress mainly had two people to thank for fueling her passion for the arts as a child: her parents.