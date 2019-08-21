Film Matrix 4

In this May 9, 2019 file photo, actor Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson in New York. Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of "The Matrix." Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that a fourth "Matrix" is in the works. 

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity in the film that will be co-written, directed and produced by Wachowski, who co-created “The Matrix” with Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski says in a statement that the ideas of “The Matrix” are more relevant than ever now and she’s happy to have the characters back in her life. Emmerich says Wachowski is a true visionary.

The first film hit theaters 20 years ago and spawned two sequels that cumulatively made more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

No release date has been set.

