Sarah Hyland

This April 22, 2018 file photo shows actress Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening in New York. Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, to announce their engagement. The couple met on social media in 2016 and began dating in 2017. 

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland and “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams are engaged.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

Hyland posted a series of images of the couple’s special moment on a beach, including a picture of Adams down on one knee holding a small box.

Adams shared a video of the precious moment and photos of them toasting to their new chapter. Hyland’s representative confirmed the news.

Hyland and Adams met on social media in 2016 and began dating in 2017.

Wells competed on season 12 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

