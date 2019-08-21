Marvel’s involvement in ‘Spider-Man’ movies may be in doubt

In this June 26, 2019 file photo, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige arrives at the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Marvel Studios may be stepping away from its cross-studio partnership with Sony Pictures that has allowed the Spider-Man character to appear in Marvel Cinematic Universe films like “Avengers: Endgame.” The Hollywood trade Deadline reports Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 that there was a disagreement over the profit-sharing structure.