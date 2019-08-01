Mario Lopez walks back remarks on kids and gender identity

This Jan. 6, 2019 file photo shows Mario Lopez at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Lopez, the host of “Access Hollywood,” apologized Wednesday, July 31, for telling conservative commentator Candace Owens that it’s “dangerous” and “alarming” for parents to honor the wishes of young children who identify with a gender other than the one assigned at birth. He said in a statement released by his publicist that his remarks were “ignorant and insensitive.”