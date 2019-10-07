In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Lauren Cohan participates in the "Whiskey Cavalier" panel during the ABC presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif. Cohan walked away from “The Walking Dead.” Now she’s headed back. At the end of Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 New York Comic Con panel for the apocalyptic AMC zombie series that has spawned its own universe, a masked cast member stood and revealed herself to be Cohan, whose return was subsequently announced.