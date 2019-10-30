Kevin Hart: World forever changed by car wreck

In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart says his “world was forever changed” after he suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California. In a video posted Tuesday night, Oct. 29 on Instagram, the 40-year-old thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he sees life differently.