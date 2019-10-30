Kevin Hart: World forever changed by car wreck

Kevin Hart Car Crash

In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart says his “world was forever changed” after he suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California. In a video posted Tuesday night, Oct. 29 on Instagram, the 40-year-old thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he sees life differently.

 Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Kevin Hart says his “world was forever changed” after he suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California.

In a video posted Tuesday night on Instagram, the 40-year-old thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he now sees life differently.

Hart says not to take today for granted.

The video shows Hart struggling to walk and doing physical therapy with a scar on his back.

Hart says he’s “thankful for life” and is looking forward “to an amazing 2020.”

The California Highway Patrol said the man driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda accelerated recklessly and lost control on Sept. 1. The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree. No one was wearing seatbelts.

