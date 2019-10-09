This combination photo shows actor Judd Nelson backstage during the 82nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 7, 2010, left, and actress Molly Ringwald at a screening in Beverly Hills, Calif. on May 24, 2018. Nelson says he doesn’t share the misgivings about “The Breakfast Club” that co-star Ringwald expressed in a first-person column for The New Yorker in 2018. She wrote about watching the movie a few years earlier with her then 10-year-old daughter and the interactions that her character had with the bad boy portrayed by Nelson. He says he thinks the 1985 movie is “a product of its time.”