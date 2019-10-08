This June 9, 2019 file photo shows Josh Groban at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York. The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) announced Tuesday, Oct. 8, that Groban will debut a one-of-a-kind residency at New York’s iconic Radio City Music Hall beginning in 2020. The series will kick off on Feb. 14, 2020, and continue on April 18, with tickets for the first two shows going on sale on Friday, October 11.