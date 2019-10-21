In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence smiles during a photocall before Dior's Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris. Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars. The “Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday, Oct. 19 at a Newport mansion. Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press the wedding took place.