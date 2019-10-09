This May 13, 2019 file photo shows Lisa Lampanelli at the 23rd annual Webby Awards in New York. Fairfield police say they responded to Lampanelli's home Friday by her sister who said she had received a phone call from a woman claiming to be Lampanelli. The woman said she was at her house but was locked out. Police say the real Lisa Lampanelli was out of state at the time. Officers found 56-year-old Anna Dominguez, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania in a car in the driveway. Dominguez was held on $500 bond after a court appearance Monday, Oct. 7, on an attempted burglary charge.