In this Monday, April 22, 2019, file photo, Liam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage. The 29-year-old Australian actor filed for the dissolution of his marriage to the 26-year-old American pop star in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.