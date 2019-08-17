In a July 24, 2013 file photo, Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear pleaded no contest to charges that she fought with first responders during two visits to her Southern California home last year. Locklear entered the plea in Ventura County court Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, to five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on emergency personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.