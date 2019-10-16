This April 17, 2019 file photo shows Gina Rodriguez at a special screening of "Someone Great" in Los Angeles. Rodriguez has apologized for singing along on her Instagram Story to a Lauryn Hill verse that includes the N-word. The “Jane the Virgin” actress deleted the short video she posted Tuesday and replaced it with her apology, but not before memes and other backlash ensued. Rodriguez said in her apology she’s a longtime Fugees and Hill fan and didn’t mean to offend anyone.