Fox 2000 chief joins Sony after being jettisoned by Disney

This Dec. 5, 2014 file photo shows Elizabeth Gabler at the 2014 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gabler, whose Fox 2000 produced acclaimed literary adaptations like “Life of Pi” and “Hidden Figures” before being axed in the aftermath of the Walt Disney Co. acquisition, has found a new home at Sony Pictures. Sony on Monday, July 15, 2019, announced a new production deal with the former Fox 2000 president and her entire Fox 2000 team.