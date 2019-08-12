File-This June 13, 2019, file photo shows Missy Elliott speaking at the 50th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony in New York. Elliott, one of the most iconic players in the history of music videos, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. MTV announced Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, that Elliott will also perform on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.