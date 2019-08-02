Ed Sheeran

In this June 18, 2019 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yesterday' in London. Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books. Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday, Aug. 2, show in Hannover, Germany. Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.

 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books.

Pollstar confirms the 28-year-old British singer’s tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday’s show in Hannover, Germany.

Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011.

In a statement, Sheeran calls it “amazing.”

The Divide Tour launched on Mar. 16, 2017 and is due to end on Aug. 26. That’s 893 days compared to the 760 days U2 spent on the road.

Sheeran’s tour topped U2’s attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

Sheeran released his “No.6 Collaborations Project” album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

Tags

In other news

Mario Lopez walks back remarks on kids and gender identity

Mario Lopez walks back remarks on kids and gender identity

NEW YORK (AP) — Mario Lopez apologized Wednesday for telling conservative commentator Candace Owens that it’s “dangerous” and “alarming” for parents to honor the wishes of young children who identify with a gender other than the one assigned at birth.

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anne Hathaway, who announced this week she was expecting her second child, says she came forward about her struggles with getting pregnant because infertility can be deeply isolating.

Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50 performance

Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50 performance

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s got 99 problems but Woodstock isn’t one: The rap king has pulled out of the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival just weeks before the troubled event is supposed to take place.