In this undated file photo, members of the Allman Brothers Band, from left, Dickey Betts, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, Gregg Allman and Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson, eat at the H&H Restaurant in downtown Macon, Ga. Fans of Duane Allman say they didn’t expect the late musician’s old guitar to sell for $1.25 million at a recent auction. The Telegraph reports that the gold-topped guitar is the one Allman played in the hit song “Layla.”